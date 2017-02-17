Air India flight lands at Ankara, over 200 passengers stranded

A Mumbai-bound Air India flight AI 130 from London with over 200 people on board made an emergency landing at Esenboga International Airport in Ankara on Thursday, leaving passengers stranded.

AI 130 flew from London for Mumbai but enroute encountered with a case of medical emergency on board. The pilot had to contact the nearest Air Traffic Control to make an emergency landing at Ankara.

People have been stuck at the airport for more than 10 hours which led to chaos at the Ankara airport.

Many of the passengers travelling on the flight have complained to the Indian Embassy of Turkey and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

The passengers have complained that there are no crew members available at the airport and there has been no communication between the passengers and the crew members of Air India flight.

Meanwhile, sources at the Air India have confirmed the incident and said an engineering team of Air India has been sent to inspect the aircraft and give a take-off approval.

(With inputs from agencies)