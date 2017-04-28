AICTE asks engineering colleges to stop spitting on campuses

The technical education regulator AICTE has asked engineering colleges to take steps to stop spitting on campuses.



The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) said the government's Swachh Bharat campaign has received enormous support from all technical institutions, but spitting on campuses remains a concern.

It asked all engineering, professional and technical institutions to involve voluntary groups such as the National Services Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) in enforcing the rule.

"The practice of spitting in the open is very much prevalent (on college campuses). One has to bring about a change in mindset by taking preventive steps to stop it. You are requested to involve volunteers of the NSS, NCC and other voluntary groups to take the campaign forward," an AICTE circular read.

There are over 10,000 AICTE-approved institutions in the country, with an enrolment of about 20 lakh students.