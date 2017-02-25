AIADMK seeks apology from Stalin for remarks on Jaya

The ruling AIADMK on Saturday took strong exception to certain remarks made against late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa by DMK leader M K Stalin and sought an "open apology" from him.

Claiming that Stalin had used certain words against Jayalalithaa on Friday, AIADMK Deputy General Secretary TTV Dinakaran said they were completely "false" and showed DMK leader's "uncultured side".

Stalin, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had objected to government schemes being named after Jayalalithaa and "taxpayers' money being used in her 69th birthday celebrations".

Jayalalithaa was loved by Tamils world over and they addressed her affectionately as 'Amma' (Mother) even as she was known for her compassion, Dinakaran, who is VK Sasikala's nephew, said.

"When scores of her supporters are in grief following her demise (in December 2016), making such slander and false remarks shows Stalin's uncultured side," he said in a statement.

Recalling Jayalalithaa's efforts to uphold Tamil Nadu's rights, Dinakaran said she had done these in issues like the Cauvery water dispute, besides earning the love of people with a series of welfare measures, including the popular free 20 KG rice scheme.

"Because of these, she lives in the hearts of crores of people. Therefore, there is no need to uphold her memory by just naming schemes after her," Dinakaran said in an apparent reference to Stalin taking exception to some government schemes named after her.

The DMK leader had also wanted such schemes to be renamed.

"Stalin should withdraw the brazen slander used against Puratchi Thalaivi Amma and issue a public apology," Dinakaran demanded.

Referring to certain gaffe made by Stalin on Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the Cauvery Management Board, the AIADMK leader ridiculed him and asked the DMK working president to stop making public comments without verifying accompanying notes.