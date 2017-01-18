AIADMK MPs meet President over Jallikattu

A day after the central government gave its nod to the Tamil Nadu government's ordinance to enable holding of Jallikattu, AIADMK MPs on Saturday met President Pranab Mukherjee.



"We requested the President for holding Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu (at the earliest)," Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M. Thambidurai told reporters here.



He said he hoped the bull-taming sport -- banned by the Supreme Court in May 2014 -- will be conducted within a day or two.



"Today (Saturday), we are going to get good news. An ordinance will come soon. We will conduct Jallikattu within a day or two," Thambidurai said.



The AIADMK leader said he was sure that the "Tamil culture will be protected".



The southern state has seen massive protests in support of the bull-taming sport.