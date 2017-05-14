In a diplomatic outreach to the Arab world ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel in early July, India will host Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, who is arriving here on Sunday on a four-day State Visit.

The invitation to Abbas is being seen in diplomatic circles as a balancing act by New Delhi since there are many nations in the Arab world which are disappointed that the Indian PM will not be going to Palestine when he undertakes his maiden trip to the Jewish nation, a clear departure from the policy followed so far by Indian Heads of State while visiting the region.

Abbas will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr and Foreign Minister D Riyad al-Maliki. According to the MEA, Abbas will hold official-level talks with Modi on Tuesday. He will also have meetings with other top Indian leaders while President Pranab Mukherjee will host a banquet in his honour.

‘’The visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral relations, Middle East Peace Process, regional and international issues,’’ a press release said. Abbas’s trip will also help New Delhi get a sense of the current Palestinian position on its dispute with Israel ahead of Modi’s trip.

MoUs on cooperation in various areas are expected to be signed during the visit. The two sides are also said to be looking at the possibility of setting in place a security mechanism during Abbas’ visit. As of now, they share no pact on fighting terror and this security mechanism will enable sharing of information and perspectives, besides combating the menace.