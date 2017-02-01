Ahamed served country with great diligence: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled the death of IUML MP E Ahamed, saying he served the country with great "diligence".

"Saddened by the demise of E. Ahamed, a veteran political leader who served the nation with great diligence. My condolences," Modi tweeted.

"E Ahamed devoted significant efforts towards Kerala's progress. His role in deepening India's ties with west Asia was notable," Modi said.

"The continuous efforts of E Ahamed for the empowerment of the Muslim community will be remembered," the Prime Minister added.

Ahamed, a former minister in the UPA government and a longtime Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP from Kerala, was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest in parliament's Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee's address on Tuesday.