Ahamed's family not being permitted to meet him: Congress

High drama prevailed at government-run RML hospital here with top Congress leaders visiting the hospital to enquire about former Union Minister E Ahamed's health and alleging that his family was not being allowed to meet him.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, party vice president Rahul Gandhi, leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, besides other party leaders rushed to the hospital late at night and met Ahamed's family.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Ahmed Patel rushed to the RML hospital because E Ahamed's family, who collapsed today, is not being permitted to meet him or to know about his well being. This is complete high-handedness of the government," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told PTI.

He said the government has stopped the blood relatives of the former Union Minister from meeting him or knowing about his critical state at such a time.

Sources add that Ahamed's son, daughters and son-in-law were at the hospital and even had an exchange of hot words with the hospital authorities.

Some Kerala MPs were also at the hospital till late at night.

The Congress leaders said the party will raise the issue in Parliament on Wednesday when the Union Budget is to be presented.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Union Muslim League leader E Ahamed collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during the President's address at the joint sitting of Parliament and was rushed to RML hospital.