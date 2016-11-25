AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks Sanjeev Tyagi's bail cancellation

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a response from one of the accused Sanjeev Tyagi in the AgustaWestland VVIP helicopter deal case, on the CBI petition seeking his bail cancellation.



Justice IS Mehta issued the notice to Tyagi and asked him to file his reply on the CBI's plea, which challenged the January 4 order of a trial court that granted him bail.



Sanjeev Tyagi is the cousin of former IAF chief SP Tyagi.



The former IAF chief was arrested on December 9, but bailed out on December 26.



The CBI has since moved Delhi High Court to also seek cancellation of Tyagi's bail.



The third accused, Gautam Khaitan, a Delhi-based lawyer, was also released on bail along with Sanjeev Tyagi.



The CBI has alleged that Tyagi and the other accused received bribes from AgustaWestland and helped the manufacturer win the $530-million contract to purchase the helicopters.



The 12 choppers were for the Communication Squadron of the Indian Air Force for ferrying the President, the Prime Minister and other VVIPs.



The probe agency said the company was favoured in lieu of illegal gratification accepted through different companies in the name of consultancy services.



A FIR was registered against the accused on March 12, 2013, on charges of criminal conspiracy,