Advani thanks Mar Thoma Church for opposing Emergency

Senior BJP leader L K Advani on Thursday recalled the support of Mar Thoma Church when he was jailed during the Emergency of 1975-77.

"I have memories of the Mar Thoma Church, especially when Emergency was clamped. I lost my freedom and so did thousands of others when we were all sent to jail," Advani said at the centenary birthday celebrations of bishop Philipose Mar Chrysostom, who turned 100 on Thursday.



"During that period, I clearly remember that it was the Mar Thoma Church which extended support to all of us, when they opposed it (Emergency). I can never forget the support of the church," he said.



When Chrysostom celebrated his 90th birthday, Advani was the chief guest, and he assured the longest serving bishop in India that he will return to take part in the centenary celebrations.



Chrysostom, ordained as a bishop of the church in 1953, became the supreme head of Mar Thoma Church from 1999 to 2007.



The bishop retired in 2007 and has since been a guiding force for the church.