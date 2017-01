Bollywood actress Rimi Sen on Tuesday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

"I am inspired by PM Modi and will fulfil all responsibilities given" the actress said after joining the party.

The actress belongs to West Bengal and made her Bollywood debut with comedy film Hungama in 2003.

Elections will be held in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur between February 4 and March 8.