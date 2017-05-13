Actor Viek Oberoi donates 25 flats to kin of slain CRPF men

Actor Vivek Oberoi has donated 25 flats to the families of CRPF jawans killed in the line of duty. The flats are located in a residential real estate project owned by the actor in Thane, Maharashtra.

A senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer said that while four flats have already been allotted to the families of slain jawans, including three killed in a Naxal attack in Sukma, Chhattisgarh on March 11, the remaining 21 will be handed over to the paramilitary force soon.

He added that preference would be given to jawans from Maharashtra as the flats were in that state.

The CRPF thanked the actor for the gesture on its official Twitter handle.

The officer said the names of 21 more slain jawans from Maharashtra will soon be given to Oberoi's company for final allotment of the flats.

The flats are located in two buildings -- Karrm Residency and Karrm Panchtatva -- in Thane district, near Mumbai.

Another Bollywood actor, Akshay Kumar, had recently donated Rs 9 lakh each to the families of the 12 CRPF personnel killed in the March 11 Naxal ambush in Chhattisgarh.

Olympic bronze medallist badminton player Saina Nehwal too had donated Rs 50,000 each to the 12 families.

The Union Home Ministry has launched a website -- www.bharatkeveer.gov.in -- to receive public donations for the families of slain jawans and officers of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).