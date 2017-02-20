Actions of Masood Azhar ‘well documented’, says MEA

Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar on Wednesday said the extent of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) chief Masood Azhar's actions were "well documented" and the "burden of proof" was not on India.

Jaishankar was reacting to China's demand of "solid evidence" against Azhar days after it once again blocked India’s UN proposal to have the Pakistani militant declared as international terrorist.

“The extent of JeM chief Masood Azhar's actions are well documented and the burden of proof is not on India,” Jaishankar said.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing ahead of attending a key bilateral strategic dialogue.

Jaishankar and Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui are to chair the first India-China Strategic Dialogue.

On Tuesday evening, Jaishankar met China's top diplomat Chinese State Councillor Yang Jiechi.