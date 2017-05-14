Mishra says AAP lied to EC on donations; party says BJP using him

Suspended AAP leader Kapil Mishra on Sunday accused AAP of lying to the Election Commission (EC) about donations and laundering money through shell companies, before he fainted midway through the presser and was hospitalised.

The AAP dismissed the charges as a “conspiracy” by the BJP and said the latter was shooting from the sacked minister’s shoulder.

Mishra alleged that the AAP had over Rs.45 crore in its account in 2013-2014, but in its declaration to the poll panel it showed only Rs.9 crore, thereby concealing around Rs.36 crore.

“Three years later, when the EC sent a notice to the party asking for details of the declared Rs 9 crore, the party clarified they had Rs.30 crore,” Mishra said at a press conference held at his official residence here.

“Out of this Rs.30 crore, the party did not reveal the details of Rs.15 crore to the EC.”

He alleged that during 2014-15, the party had around Rs.65 crore in its account but disclosed only Rs.32 crore whereas the fund details on AAP website showed Rs.27 crore.

“I have all the documents pertaining to the party's financial transactions which include 461 bogus entries in their account books,” Mishra said.

The AAP categorically denied the allegations and said it had followed rules in maintaining its books. “It is a conspiracy to de-recognise and de-register the AAP and the BJP is totally involved. What Kapil Mishra says, the BJP repeats it. What the BJP says, Kapil Mishra repeats,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.

He said the Central government and the BJP were out to crush the AAP and defame Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “I ask BJP leaders to stop shooting from Mishra’s shoulder.”

Mishra said since 2013, the AAP has been converting its black money into white through foreign trips of its senior leaders — Durgesh Pathak, Ashish Khetan, Satyendar Jain, and Raghav Chaddha.

He said these trips were funded through black money.

Mishra, who was first sacked as Delhi Water Minister on May 6 and later suspended from the party membership, began his indefinite protest fast on Wednesday, questioning who funded these foreign visits.

Earlier, he claimed to have seen Kejriwal accept Rs.2 crore in cash from Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

He said the AAP used hawala route to get black money through shell companies, whose directors are connected to its leaders.

“Most of the black money was routed through Krishna Nagar branch of Axis bank... Today, people have come to know why Kejriwal was so opposed to demonetisation as he was involved in black money transactions,” Mishra said.

The sacked minister said he would go to the Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday and submit all documents pertaining to party funding with the agency.

As he brandished some cheques before reporters, Mishra fainted and was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here. His condition was stated to be “stable”.

Countering Mishra, AAP leader Sanjay Singh questioned the authenticity of the “fake cheques”.

“Anyone can do this. Even I can make such cheque for Rs.70 crore in BJP’s name,” he said.

“You (the BJP) are the same party whose (then) national President (Bangaru Laxman) was caught on camera accepting bribe in a defence deal. You readmitted (former Karnataka Chief Minister) Yeddyurappa after sacking him on corruption charges. Despite 54 deaths in the (Madhya Pradesh) Vyapam scam, the BJP is silent,” he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)