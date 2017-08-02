AAP backs Gopalkrishna Gandhi in vice-presidential poll

The AAP on Tuesday declared its support to the opposition candidate Gopalkrishna Gandhi in the forthcoming vice-presidential election.

Gandhi on Tuesday met AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at his residence seeking support of his party.

Soon after the meeting, Kejriwal took to micro-blogging site twitter to announce his party's support to Gandhi.

"AAP will support Sh Gopal Krishna Gandhi for VP," Kejriwal tweeted.

GopalKrishna Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's grandson, was governor of West Bengal. He is also a former bureaucrat and a diplomat. Gandhi will face National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Venkaiah Naidu in the vice-presidential election.

AAP had also supported Meira Kumar, the Congress-led Opposition candidate in the presidential polls. However, Kumar was defeated by NDA's candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

The AAP has four Lok Sabha members from Punjab, of whom two have been suspended by the party for anti-party activities.

The vice president is selected by an electoral college of 790 parliamentarians from both houses, where the NDA - the BJP and its partners - form a majority with 410 members. The election for the post will be conducted on August 5.