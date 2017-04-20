Aadhar mandatory for online certificates: Parrikar

Aadhar card is mandatory to apply for government-issued certificates online through a newly launched government portal, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after launching a new revenue department website, which facilitates online procurement of residence and income certificates and registration of property, Parrikar said those without an Aadhar card will have to apply for the documents in person.

"I am not denying the right to obtain certificates. They still have a right to obtain but this particular facility will not be available to them because they cannot identify themselves online.

"They will have to come personally and identify... The Supreme Court is very clear... It says you cannot deny a person if he does not have an Aadhar card. But this particular facility cannot be availed because they cannot get identification," Parrikar said.

He said several government services would move to online platforms within six months and that the Goa government was working towards the objective of 'Digital India'.

"This is the target of Digital India, Digital Goa. We want to move most of the aspects online in the next six months, so that citizens and government officials interface becomes less," Parrikar said.