95 terrorists killed in J&K this year, 150 in 2016: Centre

As many as 95 terrorists were eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir between January and July 9, while this figure was 150 for 2016, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.



As many as 38 security personnel and 12 civilians were also killed during this period in the Valley that witnessed 172 terror incidents, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in a written reply.



Ahir said 150 terrorists -- the highest since 2011 -- were neutralised in 2016 in Jammu and Kashmir which faced 322 terror incidents in which 82 security men and 15 civilians were killed.



In 2015, 108 terrorists were killed during clashes with security forces at different places, while 39 security personnel and 17 civilians also lost their lives in 208 terror incidents.



In 2014, 110 terrorists were killed in different shootouts in the Valley, which witnessed 222 incidents of terrorist violence and killing of 47 security personnel and 28 civilians.



In 2013, 67 terrorists were neutralised while 53 security personnel and 15 civilians were killed in 170 terror-related incidents.



In 2012, 72 terrorists were killed, apart from 15 security personnel and a similar number of civilians in 220 violent attacks.



In 2011, 100 terrorists were killed, apart from 33 security personnel and 31 civilians in 340 terror incidents.



Citing the report, the Minister said that from July 2014 to June 2017, there was a reduction in Maoist violence in the country by 22.25 per cent (3,999 to 3,109) compared with the preceding three years (July 2011 to June 2014) and an increase of 78 per cent (228 to 406) in killing of Maoists compared with the preceding three years.