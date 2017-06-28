The voting for electing the 14th President of India will take place on 17 July (Monday). In the fray are ruling NDA’s Ram Nath Kovind and opposition’s Meira Kumar. The winner will be sworn in to office by the Chief Justice of India on 25 July.

The electoral college (a body of electors chosen by a larger group) for the presidential polls consists of all MPs (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, excluding nominated members) and MLAs of all 31 state legislatures.

Counting of votes will take place on 20 July in room 62 of Parliament and legislatures of the states. On 23 July, outgoing President Pranab Mukherjee will be accorded a farewell at the Central Hall of Parliament by members of both Houses of Parliament.

Once the result is out, the president elect will be escorted to the Parliament House on the 25 July where the oath of office will be administered to him/her by the Chief Justice of India.

President Pranab Mukherjee will leave for his newly allotted bungalow, 10 Rajaji Marg, after the ceremony.

In the ballot paper for the presidential poll, UPA candidate Meira Kumar’s name appears first. However, chances of NDA candidate Ram Nath Kovind winning the polls look brighter.

The ballot paper for MPs will be green in colour while MLAs will be given pink coloured ballot papers. “A pen with violet coloured ink will be provided to voters to mark their preference, any other mark, by any other coloured pen will be invalidated,” said a senior official in the Lok Sabha.

MLAs wishing to vote in New Delhi will have to take special permission for doing so from the Election Commission.

There are 784 Members of Parliament and 4,114 members of state assemblies. The value of each MP’s vote is 708, the value of each MLA’s vote differ according to the size of the respective state assemblies and population. So, each Uttar Pradesh MLA commands highest vote value of 208, while each Sikkim MLA has the lowest vote value of 7.