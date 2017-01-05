  1. Home
70 trains delayed, 7 cancelled due to fog

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 5, 2017 | 10:21 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

At least 70 trains were running late and seven others cancelled on Thursday morning due to dense fog in parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, Sampoorna Kranti Express was running 26 hours behind schedule, Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Garib Rath and Bhagalpur-New Delhi Vikramshila Express were running 23 hours late and Vaishali Express was 25 hours late.

Apart from that, as many as 22 trains were rescheduled, the official said.

The cancelled trains comprised the Delhi-Malda Town Farakka Express, New Delhi-Puri Express, Firozpur Cantt-Delhi Sarai Rohilla Intercity Express, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Sampoorna Kranti Express, New Delhi-Manduadih Super Fast Express, Habibganj Shatabdi and Lucknow Swaran Shatabdi.

