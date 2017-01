At least 53 trains were running late while three trains were cancelled on Monday due to heavy fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, 26 trains were rescheduled and 53 trains were arriving late in Delhi while Vikramshila Express, Avadh-Assam Express and Udyan Abha Toofan Express were cancelled for Monday.

The Amritsar-Howrah Mail, Poorva Express and Bhubaneswar Rajdhani were cancelled for Tuesday, the official added.