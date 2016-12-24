52 trains delayed, 1 cancelled due to fog

Fifty-two trains were delayed and one other was cancelled on Saturday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, Nanded-Amritsar Sachkhand Express delayed by 14 hours, the Jogbani-Anand Vihar was running over 13 hours behind schedule, Sikkim Mahananda Express and Udyan Abha Toofan Express were over 12 hours late.

The official also said that at least five trains were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected on Saturday.