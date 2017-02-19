UP Election 2017: Over 60% voting in third phase

Over 60 per cent balloting was recorded as polling closed for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on Sunday, Election Commission (EC) officials said.



The maximum balloting was reported from Barabanki, followed closely by Sitapur and Kannauj.



A total of 69 seats went to polls in 12 districts in the third phase of voting.



Stray incidents of violence - firing, preventing some from voting and stone pelting - were reported from some places though voting was by and large peaceful in most constituencies.

