50 feared trapped in Kanpur building collapse

At least 50 persons, including women and children, are feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction building that collapsed here on Wednesday, police said.

The building, located in Jajmau area, was owned by Samajwadi Party leader Mehtaab Aalam, a police official said.

Two bodies have reportedly been pulled out of the debris while the condition of seven injured was stated to be critical.

The army has also been pressed into service to rescue those trapped inside the building.

Additional Director General of Police Daljeet Chowdhary said: "As of now we can't confirm casualties but people pulled out of the debris are critically injured."