5 new Supreme Court judges sworn in

The total strength of judges in the Supreme Court on Friday rose to 28 with the swearing in of five new judges. The apex court is now short by three judges of its sanctioned strength of 31 judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

President Pranab Mukherjee had recently signed Warrants of Appointment for the swearing in of Justice Sanjay Kishnan Kaul, Justice Naveen Sinha, Justice Mohan M Shantanagouder, Justice Dipak Gupta and Justice S Abdul Nazeer. They were administered the oath of office by CJI J S Khehar this morning.

Justice Kaul was the Chief Justice of Madras High Court; Justice Sinha was the Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court; Justice Shantanagouder was the Chief Justice of Kerala High Court; Justice Gupta was the Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court and Justice Nazeer was a judge in the Karnataka High Court.