42 trains delayed, 4 cancelled due to fog

    IANS | New Delhi

    December 23, 2016 | 09:31 AM
Forty-two trains were delayed and four others cancelled on Friday due to fog in most parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, the Brahmputra Express was running over 24 hours behind schedule, the Swatantrata Senani Express was running over 27 hours late and the Shaheed Express was over 15 hours late.

The official also said that at least four trains were rescheduled.

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi International Airport Limited, which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, flight operations were not affected on Friday.

