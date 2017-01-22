40 tribals to be special guests at Republic Day parade

Forty tribal guests from different parts of the country have been invited by the government to witness this year's Republic Day parade on the Rajpath here.



Besides watching the spectacular Republic Day parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony, they will get an opportunity to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



The 40 tribal guests will also be taken on a sight-seeing tour in and around Delhi, a Home Ministry official said.



The duration of the 2017 Republic Day parade will be around 95 minutes during which 23 tableaux from various states and central government departments will showcase development and cultural and historical events.



Some of the tableaux on cultural themes will have integrated folk dances.



A total of 21 national bravery award winning children seated in open jeeps will also form part of the cultural pageant.



Three groups of children from Delhi schools and one group of children from the South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, will also be part of the parade.



Each group of children will give a performance of about two minutes in-front of the Presidential dais.



Four helicopters would precede the parade commander. Lead helicopter will carry national flag. The other three would carry services flags and echelon aircraft would shower flower petals.



Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will be the Chief Guest for the 2017 Republic Day celebrations.