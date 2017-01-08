4 labourers killed as car crashes into night shelter

Four labourers were killed and six others injured when a speeding car rammed into a night shelter in Dalibag locality in Hazratganj area in the wee hours here on Sunday.



"Two of the accused, who were drunk, have been arrested and car has also been seized," SSP, Manzil Saini said.



The incident took place at about 2 am when 35 labourers were sleeping inside the night shelter and the car rammed into it.



The car was allegedly being driven at a high speed when the accident happened.



Four of the deceased were daily wage earners from eastern Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district.



The six labourers, who are severely injured, have been admitted to the trauma centre.