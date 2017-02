Two soldiers and two militants were killed on Sunday during a gunfight in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.



The two Rashtriya Rifies (RR) troopers succumbed to injuries.



Security forces surrounded Fraesal village following a tip-off about the militants hiding in a house.



"When the militants were challenged, they fired at the forces which triggered the gunfight," the police said.



A search operation continued for more holed-up militants.