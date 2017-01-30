35 trains, 139 flights delayed to heavy fog

At least 35 trains and 139 flights were delayed on Monday due to fog, officials said.



At least 35 trains were delayed, 28 rescheduled and one cancelled due to heavy fog in several parts of north India, a northern railway official told IANS.



According to the Northern Railway official, the New Delhi-Sealdah Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express and New Delhi-Kolkata Rajdhani Express were rescheduled, while the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express was cancelled.



Meanwhile, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), at least 139 flights to Delhi were delayed due to fog, while eight flights were cancelled.



Two Delhi-bound flights were diverted and landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport was stalled for over 20 minutes.



"An Air India International flight and a Jet Airways domestic flight was diverted this morning," a DIAL official said.