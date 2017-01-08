34 trains delayed, 6 rescheduled due to fog

At least 34 trains were delayed and six rescheduled on Tuesday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.



According to the the Northern Railway official, the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, Anand Vihar-Bhubaneshwar Sampark Kranti Express, Neelanchal Express and Rajya Rani Express were rescheduled. However, no trains were cancelled.



Meanwhile, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was normal and no flights were delayed as the visibility was good.