  1. Home
  2. India

34 trains delayed, 6 rescheduled due to fog

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 31, 2017 | 01:15 PM
Fog

Representational image (PHOTO: Getty Images)

At least 34 trains were delayed and six rescheduled on Tuesday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the the Northern Railway official, the New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express, Anand Vihar-Bhubaneshwar Sampark Kranti Express, Neelanchal Express and Rajya Rani Express were rescheduled. However, no trains were cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), operations at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport was normal and no flights were delayed as the visibility was good.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Will the Opposition pay heed to PM Narendra Modi’s request for a smooth Budget Session?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.