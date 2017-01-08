  1. Home
  2. India

3 trains cancelled, 41 delayed due to fog

  • IANS

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 9, 2017 | 09:41 AM
Representational Image

Representational Image (Photo: Getty Images)

At least 41 trains were running late and three were cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Monday morning, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, nine trains were rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad T Express, New Delhi-Vishakhapatnam Express and Anand Vihar-Garib Rath Express.

At least six international and seven domestic flights arriving in Delhi were delayed due to fog, an Indira Gandhi International airport official said.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Should BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj be sacked for his latest provocative remarks?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.