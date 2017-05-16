3 Indian Navy warships in Jeddah

As part of the Indian Navy’s overseas deployment to the West Coast of Africa and the Mediterranean Sea, three Indian warships INS Mumbai, INS Trishul and INS Aditya, arrived in Jeddah on Tuesday for a three-day visit.

The warships will engage extensively with the Saudi Arabian Navy during their stay in the country. Apart from professional interactions, sports and social engagements are also planned, which would go a long way in enhancing co-operation and understanding between these important navies of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The visiting ships, headed by Rear Admiral RB Pandit, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet (FOCWF), who is flying his flag on the guided missile destroyer INS Mumbai, are part of the Indian Navy’s Western Naval Command and are based in Mumbai.

Indian Naval assets have been increasingly deployed in recent times to address the main maritime concerns of the region, including piracy off the coast of Somalia.

In addition, the Indian Navy has also been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with hydrographic survey, search and rescue and other such capacity-building and capability-enhancement activities.