26 trains delayed, 11 cancelled due to fog

At least 26 trains were running late and 11 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Wednesday morning, a railway official said.



The status of the delayed and cancelled trains was last updated till 6 am. on Wednesday.



According to the Northern Railway official, seven trains were rescheduled.



The cancelled trains included Amritsar-Nanded Sachkhand Express, New Delhi-Trivendrum Central Kerala Express, Visakhapatnam-New Delhi A.P. Express, New Delhi-Puri Purushottam Express.



The others cancelled were Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Chennai Central G.T. Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Hydrabad Deccan Dakshin Express, Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Link Express,



More of those cancelled included New Delhi-Varanasi Kashi Vishwanath Express, Delhi Junction-Sealdah West Bengal Sampark Kranti Express, Amritsar-New Delhi-Amritsar Shan-E-Punjab and Kanpur-New Delhi Shatabdi.