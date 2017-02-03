25 lakh defence pensioners in country: Govt

There are over 25 lakh defence pensioners in the country of whom over 1.25 lakh are Nepali citizens, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.



In written response to a question in Lok Sabha, Subhash Bhamre, Minister of State for Defence, said as on February 1, there are 25,00,631 defence pensioners with Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh topping the list.



Punjab has 2,77,985 pensioners, the highest in the country, followed by Haryana (2,71,034) and Uttar Pradesh (2,24,971).



Sikkim has only 288 defence pensioners while nearly 1,07,837 Nepali citizens are pensioners of the Ministry of Defence.



Nepali soldiers have been a part of the Gurkha Regiment of the Indian Army since the British era.



Bhambre said pension disbursing agencies have started releasing arrears due to the pensioners in the light of 7th Central Pay Commission.



He said, resettlement training schemes of the Directorate General of Resettlement has been in existence for the last four decades and has helped retiring and retired personnel in their life post-superannuation.



"Indian Institute of Management (IIMs) as well as other reputed institutes conduct 24 weeks certificate course for retiring/retired officers of the armed forces, which assists them in taking up employment in the civilian field," Bhamre said.