22 trains delayed, 13 rescheduled due to fog

At least 22 trains were delayed and 13 rescheduled on Tuesday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.



According to a northern railway official, New Delhi-Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani Express, New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express, Neelanchal Express, New Delhi-Rajendra Nagar Sampoorna Kranti Express, New Delhi-Howrah Poorva Express were rescheduled.



Meanwhile, arrival of four international flights and departure of four domestic flights were delayed, said an official of the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.