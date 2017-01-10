  1. Home
21 trains delayed, 7 cancelled due to fog

    IANS | New Delhi

    January 10, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Representational image (PHOTO: Getty Images)

At least 21 trains were running late and seven cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Tuesday morning, a railway official said.

The status of the delayed and cancelled trains was last updated till morning 5 am.

According to the Northern Railway official, nine trains were rescheduled.

The cancelled trains included New Delhi-Hyderabad Telangana Express, Jammu Tawi- Bhagalpur Amarnath Express, Jaynagar-Amritsar Saryuyamuna Express, New Delhi-Rajgir Shramjivi Express, Kota-Patna Express, New Delhi-Bhubhneswar Rajdhani Express and Amritsar-Kanpur Central Express.

