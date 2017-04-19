2008 Malegaon blast case: SC issues notices to Maha govt, NIA

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to Maharashtra government and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with regard to the bail plea filed by Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit in 2008 Malegaon blast case.

The top court has sought reply from the Maharashtra government and the NIA within four weeks

According to reports, 2008 Malegaon blast accused Purohit had on 28 April approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which had rejected his bail.

The Bombay HC had on 25 April refused to grant bail to Purohit but had granted bail to another accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, nearly nine years after her arrest.

Purohit, a former Army officer, was in November 2008 arrested for conspiring the Malegaon blast case and since 2008, he had applied for bail several times.

As per reports, a special NIA court had in September 2016 rejected his bail saying there was a prima facie evidence of audio and video recordings, call detail and witness statements to suggest that Purohit was involved in conspiring and executing the blasts.

Six persons were killed in a series of blasts close to a mosque in Maharashtra’s Malegaon on September 29, 2008.