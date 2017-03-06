  1. Home
  2. India

2008 Malegaon blast case: Purohit moves SC against Bombay HC order

Supreme Court

(PHOTO: SNS)

2008 Malegaon blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Purohit on Friday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his bail.

The Bombay HC on 25 April had refused relief to Purohit but had granted bail to one of the prime accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, nearly nine years after her arrest.

Purohit was arrested in November 2008 for allegedly conspiring in the Malegaon blast case and since 2008, he had applied for bail several times.

In September 2016, a special NIA court had rejected his bail saying there was a prima facie evidence of audio and video recordings, call detail and witness statements to suggest that Purohit was involved in conspiring and executing the blasts.

Six persons were killed in a series of blasts close to a mosque in Maharashtra’s Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Kings XI Punjab rise to top four again in the IPL 2017?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.