2 more AIADMK MPs join Panneerselvam camp

Two more sitting Lok Sabha AIADMK MPs on Sunday extended their support to acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

The two - B Senguttuvan representing Vellore constituency and Jeyasingh Thiyagaraj Natterjee from Tuticorin constituency - visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.

"We expect six more MLAs to join," an AIADMK leader said preferring anonymity.

With two MPs expressing their support to Panneerselvam, the total number of sitting Lok Sabha members in Pannerselvam's camp has gone up to six and one in Rajya Sabha.

The AIADMK has 37 MPs in Lok Sabha.

On Saturday, four sitting Lok Sabha members - Sathyabama representing Tirupur, Ashok Kumar representing Krishnagiri constituency, Sundaram representing Namakkal, R Vanaroja representing Thiruvannamalai constituency - joined the camp.

Sitting Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan was the first MP to join Panneerselvam.