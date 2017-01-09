2 Lok Sabha MPs join Panneerselvam camp

Two Lok Sabha members on Saturday extended support to acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam by joining his camp.



The two members -- Ashok Kumar representing Krishnagiri constituency and Sundaram representing Namakkal -- visited Panneerselvam at his residence here.



Earlier, sitting Rajya Sabha member V Maitreyan had joined Panneerselvam camp.



The two MPs have joined Panneerselvam a day after AIADMK spokesperson Vaigaichelvan said people joining Panneerselvam's camp are "beyond their expiry date".



Speaking to reporters here, Ashok Kumar said other AIADMK MPs will also start joining hands with Panneerselvam.



The AIADMK has 37 members in Lok Sabha.



Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala on Tuesday night alleging that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to pave the way for Sasikala to occupy that chair.



Subsequently around five legislators, one sitting MP, party old-timers, former legislators and others have started expressing their support to Panneerselvam.