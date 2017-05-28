2 jawans killed, 6 injured in Pakistan shelling

Two Army jawans were killed and 6 people, including 3 civilians, were injured as Pakistani troops pounded several villages and forward areas with mortar bombs along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.



Terrorists also made a bid to infiltrate into Kashmir from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) via the Gurez sector which was foiled by the Indian troops who killed one of the infiltrators, the officials said.



Over 8,000 people have been affected by Pakistani shelling during the last two days and 3,361 border migrants have been housed in camps.



Nine people, including 6 soldiers, were killed and 18 injured in over a dozen ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army along the LoC this month.



The Pakistani troops targeted several areas of Rajouri, Poonch and Kupwara districts of along the LoC, they said, adding that the Indian troops retaliated.



The Pakistani shelling put lives of hundreds of school children at risk in Rajouri district.