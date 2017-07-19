'1984 anti-Sikh riots case hearing on 21 July'

A Delhi court has ruled that hearing on a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case will be held on 21 July in which the CBI has pleaded for permission for Congress leader Jagdish Tytler’s polygraph test.

Tytler has been given a clean chit thrice.

The court has asked for the CBI investigating officer's response on a plea by controversial arms dealer and witness Abhishek Verma, who has given conditional consent to undergo a lie detection test, to provide him round-the-clock security till he undergoes the test.

Earlier, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma had asked Verma to file a written application in this regard and sought the response of the investigating officer.

Citing serious threats to their lives, Verma sought 24-hour security for himself and his family. He had accepted the advice given by the counsel for the victims in the court that he be given round- the-clock security till he undergoes a polygraph test. His threat perception would be re-assessed thereafter.

The CBI has also sought the consent of Tytler to undergo a lie-detection test, which he has refused.

On 9 May, the court had directed Tytler and Verma to give an “unambiguous” reply on whether they wanted to undergo a lie-detection test.

The case is related to the anti-Sikh riots at Gurdwara Pulbangash in North Delhi where three persons were killed on 1 November 1984, a day after then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated.