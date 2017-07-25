142 terrorists killed on LoC since 2014: Minister

The Indian Army has foiled 84 infiltration bids and killed 142 terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir since 2014, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Tuesday.



In the process, 29 army personnel lost their lives, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said in a written reply.



The Minister said 216 cases of ceasefire violations occurred on the LoC -- under the operational control of the Army -- in Jammu and Kashmir till June, of which around 150 were recorded in May and June.



On the international border in the state -- which is under the operational control of the Border Security Force -- 23 cases of ceasefire violations were recorded, he said.

