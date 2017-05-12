14 families in Naushera move out due to Pakistani shelling

Fourteen families in villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday left their homes following indiscriminate shelling from Pakistan, officials said.

Authorities said the families have been accommodated in a makeshift shelter set up in a higher secondary school away from the LoC.

Indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan army on Thursday killed a woman and injured two others including her husband.

Meanwhile, schools in villages close to the LoC in Naushera sector remained closed for the second day on Friday.

These educational institutions were shut by the authorities as a precautionary measure on Thursday.