  1. Home
  2. India

14 families in Naushera move out due to Pakistani shelling

  • IANS

    IANS | Jammu

    May 12, 2017 | 09:02 PM
Naushera

Naushera (FACEBOOK)

Fourteen families in villages close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Naushera area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday left their homes following indiscriminate shelling from Pakistan, officials said.

Authorities said the families have been accommodated in a makeshift shelter set up in a higher secondary school away from the LoC.

Indiscriminate shelling by Pakistan army on Thursday killed a woman and injured two others including her husband.

Meanwhile, schools in villages close to the LoC in Naushera sector remained closed for the second day on Friday.

These educational institutions were shut by the authorities as a precautionary measure on Thursday.

TAGS :

THE STATESMAN PULSE

Can Rising Pune Supergiant beat Delhi Daredevils to seal an IPL playoff berth?

Thank you for voting!

Copyright © 2016 The Statesman Limited. All Rights Reserved.