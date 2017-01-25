12 detained for attacking Shatabdi express in Madhya Pradesh

At least 12 persons returning from an army recruitment rally in Madhya Pradesh were arrested for attacking and damaging a New Delhi bound Shatabdi express, a police official said on Wednesday.

The group resorted to stone pelting, damaging coaches C-7 and C-10 of the Habibganj-New Delhi Shatabdi express a few kilometres from here, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The incident took place in Sagar's Sitholi station when the army aspirants engaged in hooliganism.

GRP station-in-charge C S Parihar said: "No injuries were reported."

The rowdy group from Gwalior-Chambal area was returning from an army recruitment rally in Sagar in a Jabalpur-Atari train when it was held up to allow the express to pass through, Parihar said.

Angered by the delay, they first tried to compel their driver not to stop; when that did not work they started pelting stones at the passing express train shattering its window panes, Parihar added.