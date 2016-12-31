10 iconic Indian women of 2016

The year 2016 has been a prominent year for India. Women have reached heights and raised the bar higher than ever. Their achievements have become a benchmark for generations to come and have added to the pride of our nation.

Here are the 10 iconic Indian women who made it big in the year 2016.

1. Late J. Jayalalithaa

Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa, a veteran actress and an everloved politician, fondly called Amma was elected as Chief Minister in May, 2016 and her sudden demise on December 5 left a void in the Indian politics and Tamil Nadu lost one of the best leaders.

2. Irom Sharmila

In the month of July, she ended her 16 years long fast to oppose AFSPA and decided to fight for her state by contesting in elections. The 44 years old is called the iron lady of north-east.

3. Dipa Karmakar

Rio Olympics 2016 has been a shining affair in the history of sports for India. The country shone at an international level because of the amazing performance of the Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar. She is the first Indian gymnast to qualify for Olympics.

4. Sakshi Malik

Indian weight- lifter marked her presence at the Rio Olympics this year and won a Bronze for the nation.

5. PV Sindhu

Winner of the first ever medal in Olympics for Badminton, PV Sindhu played tough and scored a silver medal.

6. Dipa Malik

Paralympics 2016 was a milestone for the country as Dipa Malik won a silver medal. The brave-hearted athlete has been an icon for previous years as well and inspiration to many.

7. Sushma Swaraj

External Affair Minister Sushma Swaraj has been trending on social media for her consistent help and assistance to all those in need. Be it a passport issue, NRIs stuck abroad or a fellow patient in the hospital, she has been a support and a savior to them.

8. Sania Mirza

The Tennis sensation Sania Mirza has retained her world number 1 rank this year by becoming Australian Open Champion in 2016.

9. Deepika Padukone

This Indian beauty became part of an international project and will soon be seen sharing the big screen with Vin Diesel in 2017.

10. Priyanka Chopra

The Desi Girl not only became an international face but also was chosen as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for stellar work in child rights.