Zac Efron loves Steve McQueen

Actor Zac Efron looks upto actor Steve McQueen and King of Pop Michael Jackson for fashion inspiration.

The Baywatch found Jackson "crazily stylish", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Steve McQueen, he's my number one (style icon), he's just classic and cool and never tries too hard. But on the other hand, I also love Michael Jackson. He was so crazily stylish, have you seen his clothes on stage? Unbelievable," Efron told Fashion Beans magazine.

The 29-year-old likes to wear a bomber jacket on his days off and he lives in black T-shirts.

"On my days off, I'm usually working on something anyway, how sad is that? So it's pretty much what I always wear - jeans, a bomber, a T-shirt. I haven't worn a tracksuit for, like, two-and-a-half years, but this year I'm going to take a break and chill out in one for sure.

"It might sound boring, but I really do live in black T-shirts. My life can be quite hectic, but with black T-shirts, I can run in them, but they're classy enough to go somewhere cool or to go to a meeting in. I own dozens," he added.