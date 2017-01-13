Woody Harrelson to appear in Han Solo standalone film 

Actor Woody Harrelson has been confirmed to appear in Han Solo standalone movie.

The announcement comes a week after he was reported to be one of the cast members. Lucasfilm and Disney haven't revealed Harrelson's role, though, reported Ace Showbiz.

"We couldn't be more excited to work with an artist with as much depth and range as Woody," said directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

"His ability to find both humor and pathos, often in the same role, is truly unique. He is also very good at ping pong."

Harrelson's other movies are "Now You See Me", cop drama "Triple 9", "LBJ" and "The Edge of Seventeen". He has six more films coming out this year, including "War for the Planet of the Apes" which is scheduled to be released in July.

The Han Solo standalone movie will focus on the event before "Star Wars: A New Hope", just like blockbuster "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story".

The film's plot details haven't been announced yet, but it may focus on how Han Solo becomes a smuggler we know. Alden Ehrenreich is on board to play younger Han Solo. The character was magnificently portrayed by Harrison Ford in classic "Star Wars" movies and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".

The spin-off is scheduled to hit theatres on May 25, 2018.

