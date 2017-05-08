'Wonder Woman' to release in India on June 2

After her brief appearance in Batman V Superman, actress Gal Gadot is all set to return as the title character in Wonder Woman.

Gadot plays a fierce Amazon warrior with incredible strength, grace and wisdom in the movie, which is slated to release in India on June 2.

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the superhero film by Warner Bros is directed by Patty Jenkins.

Jenkins says Wonder Woman was the “coolest” superhero for her while growing up.

“Growing up, my friends and I were obsessed with being Wonder Woman on the playground. I first became aware of the character when I was in elementary school and watched the 1970s television show Wonder Woman, starring Lynda Carter.

“Wonder Woman was just the coolest, most beautiful and most exciting female character I had ever seen,” the director said in a release.

Jenkins is confident that Wonder Woman will turn out to be a great superhero film.

“... I have tried not to only focus on the fact that it's a female character and but also ensure we make Wonder Woman a great superhero movie.”

Apart from Gadot, the film has an A-list star cast of actors like Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen and Elena Anaya.

Wonder Woman grows up as Diana, the princess of the Amazons and a great warrior.

She learns about a massive conflict raging in the outside world and decides to leave her home to fight in the war where she realises her true potential.

Wonder Woman is the fourth film in the DC Extended Universe.