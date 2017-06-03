'Wonder Woman 2' to release in 2019

Actress Gal Gadot will return in her Wonder Woman avatar in "Wonder Woman 2", which is slated to release on December 13, 2019.

Warner Bros made the announcement on Tuesday, reports variety.com.

"Wonder Woman", directed by Patty Jenkins, has been an outsize hit for the studio with $389 million in domestic grosses after 53 days, and another $390 million from international markets.

Warner Bros previously announced an "untitled event film" for December 13, 2019, slot. "Wonder Woman 2" is the first title to land on the date.

It was reported that Jenkins was already working on a script for the sequel with Geoff Johns, who oversees the DC film universe along with Jon Berg for Warner Bros.

Johns had said: "Patty and I are writing the treatment right now. The goal is to make another great ‘Wonder Woman' film."