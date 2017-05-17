Women are in a challenging place at the moment: Cate Blanchett

Actress Cate Blanchett says women are facing a tough time today and they need to stick together.

In an interview with Glamour magazine, the 48-year-old actress says as a mother she feels even more responsible to raise her children such that they grow up respecting women.

“I think women are in a very challenging place at the moment. And the challenge is to band together no matter what your socioeconomic standing is. We're all female humans,” says Blanchett.

The “Carol” actress, who recently adopted a girl child, says now it is a daily reminder that she has to lead by example.

“I've felt that way raising sons too. Because as a mother of sons you have a responsibility to instill in them the need to respect and the benefits of respecting women. That hasn't changed,” she says.